Fort L.P. Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $310.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.94, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.06. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.44 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

