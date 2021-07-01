Vivid Coin (VIVID) Market Cap Reaches $6,371.82

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $6,371.82 and $15.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00137118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00170080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,091.13 or 0.99892866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

