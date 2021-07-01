Zano Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a market cap of $21.15 million and approximately $162,280.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,178.45 or 1.00156445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00033120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00420287 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.30 or 0.01006148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00404612 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,737,093 coins and its circulating supply is 10,707,593 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

