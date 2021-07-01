First Manhattan Co. Sells 8,193 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.21% of The Howard Hughes worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.90. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

