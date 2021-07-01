Family Management Corp Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,010. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

