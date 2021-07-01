Family Management Corp Purchases 200 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 206.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.56. 26,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

