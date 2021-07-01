$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

