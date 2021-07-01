Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,568 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $171,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,804,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $559.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

