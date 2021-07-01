Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Kforce worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $781,094.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,791 shares of company stock worth $6,066,829 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Kforce stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 114,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,186. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.