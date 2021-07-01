Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.17. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $175.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

