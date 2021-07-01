Fort L.P. Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $204,485,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.