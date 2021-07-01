Fort L.P. Purchases 766 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $177.02 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

