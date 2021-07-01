XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

