Brokerages Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Target Price at $27.25

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

