$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report $34.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.39 million and the lowest is $33.93 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

GOOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.58. 374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,258. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $821.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

