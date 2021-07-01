Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,573 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.18. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $174.86.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

