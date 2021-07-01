Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 2,350 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 47,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,133. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

