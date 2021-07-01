First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 82.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 753,956 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,470,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.02. 19,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of -376.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

