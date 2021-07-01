First Manhattan Co. Has $19.93 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.60% of NorthWestern worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,995. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

