CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $35,020,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $352.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

