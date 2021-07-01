CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,392 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $154,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

