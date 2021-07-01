VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 76.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.02.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

