SHPING Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $65,231.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00713483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.80 or 0.07729802 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,119,531 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

