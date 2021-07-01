JulSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.54 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and $503,841.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 477,645,927 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

