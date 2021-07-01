SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Shares of SGLFF stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06.

SGLFF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of SGL Carbon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

