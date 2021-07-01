AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $115.50. 1,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,845. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

