Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 110.7% in June

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SEKEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 4,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

