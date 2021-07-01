Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in June

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.4 days.

OTCMKTS SKHCF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

