DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Equities analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $482.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the highest is $485.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $342.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $279.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of -258.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.00. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $170.80 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

