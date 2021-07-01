General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.