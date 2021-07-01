Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

