Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $272.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $190.50 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

