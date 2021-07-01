TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398,397 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 178,661 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $44,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

