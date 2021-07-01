Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $56,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 34,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,385.34 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $793.75 and a 52-week high of $1,403.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,305.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

