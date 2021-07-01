Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $3.54 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.26. 2,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,233. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.37 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $56,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 18,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

