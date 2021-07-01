Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,633. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

