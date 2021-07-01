Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

