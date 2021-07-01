APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 13,415 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,777,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $116,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 18,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,989. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

