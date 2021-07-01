Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 525,220 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $100,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,507. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.