Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Crocs worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

