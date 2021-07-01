Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

A opened at $147.81 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.30 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,914 shares of company stock worth $9,548,777 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

