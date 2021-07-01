Stifel Nicolaus Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $450.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $396.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $277.60 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

