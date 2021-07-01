Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brady stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,556. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

