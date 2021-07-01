Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

