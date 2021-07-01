Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,874 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $268.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.25 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

