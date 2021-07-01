Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.481 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.25.

