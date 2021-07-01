25,077 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,615,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.89. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

