Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.18.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.