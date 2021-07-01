LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.18% of LKQ worth $151,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.22 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

