Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,824 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $68,444,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $307.11 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $174.07 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

